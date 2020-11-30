Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
Yesterday
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Kristall resumed full operation
2020 has become a serious test of strength for the global diamond and jewelry industry. The pandemic has had a negative impact on jewelry sales and, as a result, on the work of cutting companies.
Kristall was no exception, as It was put out of service due to the shutdown of the entire diamond and diamond market, as well as anti-epidemic restrictions. In July, production partially resumed, but in the mode of a reduced working week, as the market condition was still quite weak.
In the last months of 2020, there is a gradual recovery of the market, and from December 1, the entire team of Kristall resumed work in full mode, according to a press release from the production company.
According to General Director Dmitry Amelkin, now the forecasts regarding the operation of Kristall are optimistic. ALROSA plans to invest significantly in the development of production and utilization of cutting capacities in 2021. Also, in the next few months, Kristall will include the ALROSA cutting site in Barnaul, and later it is planned to join the Moscow cutting facilities.
In connection with the release of a full-time working week at Kristall, control over compliance with all standards aimed at minimizing the risks of spreading coronavirus infection among employees has been strengthened, the report says.
Alexander Shishlo for Rough&Polished