Kristall resumed full operation

Kristall of Smolensk, Russia's largest diamond cutting company, has returned to a full 5-day working week after a long period of downtime and part-time work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 has become a serious test of strength for the global diamond and jewelry industry. The pandemic has had a negative impact on jewelry sales and, as a result, on the work of cutting companies.

Kristall was no exception, as It was put out of service due to the shutdown of the entire diamond and diamond market, as well as anti-epidemic restrictions. In July, production partially resumed, but in the mode of a reduced working week, as the market condition was still quite weak.

In the last months of 2020, there is a gradual recovery of the market, and from December 1, the entire team of Kristall resumed work in full mode, according to a press release from the production company.

According to General Director Dmitry Amelkin, now the forecasts regarding the operation of Kristall are optimistic. ALROSA plans to invest significantly in the development of production and utilization of cutting capacities in 2021. Also, in the next few months, Kristall will include the ALROSA cutting site in Barnaul, and later it is planned to join the Moscow cutting facilities.

In connection with the release of a full-time working week at Kristall, control over compliance with all standards aimed at minimizing the risks of spreading coronavirus infection among employees has been strengthened, the report says.



Alexander Shishlo for Rough&Polished





