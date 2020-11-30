Lucapa recovers 127ct gem-quality white stone at Lulo

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 127-carat gem-quality white stone from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine, in Angola.

The stone is the 16th +100 carat diamond recovered to date from Lulo and the 3rd +100 carat diamond recovered in 2020.

It was recovered from the leziria (flood plain) area in mining block 24 as part of the targeted dry season operations.

“The recovery of this 127 carat stone, which is Lulo’s 16th +100 carat diamond recovered, continues to showcase the exceptional nature of the Lulo alluvial deposit and highlights the potential of the mining campaign planned for these previously untouched and expansive leziria areas along the Cacuilo River,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





