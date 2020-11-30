BlueRock unearths 12.6 ct diamond at Kareevlei

BlueRock Diamonds has recovered a 12.6-carat diamond from its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa.

The AIM-listed diamond mining company has a reporting policy of informing the market of diamonds recovered estimated to be valued at over $50 000.

“To put this into perspective, given the average engagement ring weight in the UK is 0.6 carats, a 12.6-carat diamond is considered exceptional,” said company executive chairperson Mike Houston.

“We are hopeful that the recovery of this diamond marks the start of mining better quality diamonds, having worked through a difficult area in recent months."

BlueRock Diamonds sold 2,900 carats from the Kareevlei diamond mine last October for just over $870,000at or at an average price of $300 per carat.

The diamond price recorded was said to be competitive in the current market.

The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes.

As at November 2018, it was estimated that the remaining Inferred Mineral Resource from the four kimberlite pipes (KV1, KV2, KV3 and KV5) represents a potential inground number of carats of 367,000.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





