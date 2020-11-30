Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
Today
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
BlueRock unearths 12.6 ct diamond at Kareevlei
The AIM-listed diamond mining company has a reporting policy of informing the market of diamonds recovered estimated to be valued at over $50 000.
“To put this into perspective, given the average engagement ring weight in the UK is 0.6 carats, a 12.6-carat diamond is considered exceptional,” said company executive chairperson Mike Houston.
“We are hopeful that the recovery of this diamond marks the start of mining better quality diamonds, having worked through a difficult area in recent months."
BlueRock Diamonds sold 2,900 carats from the Kareevlei diamond mine last October for just over $870,000at or at an average price of $300 per carat.
The diamond price recorded was said to be competitive in the current market.
The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes.
As at November 2018, it was estimated that the remaining Inferred Mineral Resource from the four kimberlite pipes (KV1, KV2, KV3 and KV5) represents a potential inground number of carats of 367,000.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished