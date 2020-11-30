Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
Yesterday
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
GemFair misses targets due to COVID-19
GemFair had planned to scale up the programme to a further 42 mine sites, bringing the total to 136 member sites as well as train a further 213 miners.
“Then the pandemic began, and we quickly realised that 2020 was not going to be the year we had planned,” said general manager and De Beers senior vice-president of corporate affairs, Feriel Zerouki.
“The outbreak of Covid-19 profoundly impacted GemFair’s operating environment in Sierra Leone, as well as the global diamond market. It also presented significant challenges for GemFair’s members.”
She said the combination of a depressed diamond market, a poor harvest and a sharp increase in food prices due to border closures, meant that food security became a very real concern for their members, with many saying they were unable to feed their families.
“With our unique position in the local ASM sector and our commitment to helping improve the lives of ASM workers, we knew we had to do all we could to support the local community during this unprecedented crisis,” said Zerouki.
“Our local team immediately mobilised to develop and roll out an extensive Covid-19 response plan, focused on providing food and medical support to our members, their families and the wider community.”
GemFair, which seeks to promote responsible sourcing from artisanal diamond miners, signed a Memorandum of Understanding last July with the German Development Corporation (GIZ) and the Mano River Union (MRU).
The MoU will help develop and deliver a capacity building programme in the MRU countries of Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Ivory Coast, to further enhance practices in the ASM sector.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished