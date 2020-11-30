Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
Today
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Endiama resumes diamond sales
“We were stuck for a long time and were not able to sell our rough diamonds,” company president Ganga Júnior told an Angola - Dubai: Important Partners in the Future of Trade webinar recently through an interpreter.
Several diamond companies, including De Beers, temporarily suspended diamond sales around March this year when governments closed their borders and introduced strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The bulk of the companies have since resumed diamond sales, although they had to adjust their traditional ways of conducting auctions.
Ganga Júnior also told the webinar that Endiama had revised its production target downwards as a result of disruptions by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Endiama had previously said that it was expecting to produce 8.3 million carats by December, a 20% decline from the initial target of 10.5 million carats this year.
The company was also expecting to collect $1.1 billion in revenue this year from the initial target of $1.4 billion.
Angola earned about 1.3 billion from just over 9.44 million carats of diamonds sold in 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished