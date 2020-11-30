Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
Today
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
UNI Diamonds to offer GIA Diamond Origin Reports on its platforms
As a result of the agreement, key information about the provenance of diamonds carrying such reports, including images of the rough stones from which they were cut, will now be made directly accessible via the UNI platforms.
Jewelers using the newly developed Retailers App provided by UNI will be able to enhance the customized experience they offer virtually to their own clients, providing them with accurate and verifiable information about how specific diamonds were sourced and processed.
UNI is developing a suite of tools to support jewelry retailers, empowering them to maximize their sales and profitability in a rapidly changing market.
Through its partnership with Malca Amit, UNI’s unique platforms allow for rapid delivery from its partners supplying the diamonds, to the jewelry retailers using its services.