UNI Diamonds to offer GIA Diamond Origin Reports on its platforms

Today

UNI Diamonds has announced that it has reached an agreement with the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) to integrate GIA Diamond Origin Reports into all of the UNI diamond platforms.

As a result of the agreement, key information about the provenance of diamonds carrying such reports, including images of the rough stones from which they were cut, will now be made directly accessible via the UNI platforms.

Jewelers using the newly developed Retailers App provided by UNI will be able to enhance the customized experience they offer virtually to their own clients, providing them with accurate and verifiable information about how specific diamonds were sourced and processed.

UNI is developing a suite of tools to support jewelry retailers, empowering them to maximize their sales and profitability in a rapidly changing market.

Through its partnership with Malca Amit, UNI’s unique platforms allow for rapid delivery from its partners supplying the diamonds, to the jewelry retailers using its services.





