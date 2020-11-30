Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Botswana Diamonds discovers new kimberlite pipe at Thorny River
The blow (small pipe) was discovered during the company’s recent drilling programme and covers a target area of 0.4 hectares.
“Our drilling has discovered a small kimberlite pipe on the Thorny River project. This is very significant as the nearby Marsfontein (0.4 hectares) and Sugarbird (0.5 hectares) blows were extremely profitable diamond-producing operations,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.
“We are moving forward with a programme to define the extent of this new resource particularly as the diamond grades are known to be consistent across the whole area.”
A total of six holes were drilled in the Thorny River area and a combined total of 39.5 metres intersected kimberlite while an additional 55 metres intersected a weathered kimberlite breccia.
The best hole contained a down-the-hole (at forty-five degrees dip) intersection of kimberlite and kimberlite breccia of 19 metres, said Botswana Diamonds.
Both kimberlite and kimberlite breccia are being analysed for diamonds and indicators.
Meanwhile, Botswana Diamonds said drilling on the Marsfontein targets discovered no additional extensions to the M8 kimberlite.
“The focus on this property will be on the diamondiferous alluvial deposits confirmed by our recent geophysics programme…,” it said.
“A further five targets will be drilled in the Thorny River area in the near future.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished