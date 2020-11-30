Botswana Diamonds discovers new kimberlite pipe at Thorny River

Botswana Diamonds has discovered a new small kimberlite pipe at its Thorny River project in South Africa.

The blow (small pipe) was discovered during the company’s recent drilling programme and covers a target area of 0.4 hectares.

“Our drilling has discovered a small kimberlite pipe on the Thorny River project. This is very significant as the nearby Marsfontein (0.4 hectares) and Sugarbird (0.5 hectares) blows were extremely profitable diamond-producing operations,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.

“We are moving forward with a programme to define the extent of this new resource particularly as the diamond grades are known to be consistent across the whole area.”

A total of six holes were drilled in the Thorny River area and a combined total of 39.5 metres intersected kimberlite while an additional 55 metres intersected a weathered kimberlite breccia.

The best hole contained a down-the-hole (at forty-five degrees dip) intersection of kimberlite and kimberlite breccia of 19 metres, said Botswana Diamonds.

Both kimberlite and kimberlite breccia are being analysed for diamonds and indicators.

Meanwhile, Botswana Diamonds said drilling on the Marsfontein targets discovered no additional extensions to the M8 kimberlite.

“The focus on this property will be on the diamondiferous alluvial deposits confirmed by our recent geophysics programme…,” it said.

“A further five targets will be drilled in the Thorny River area in the near future.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





