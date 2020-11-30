Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
“Our Diamonds for Our Future” contest comes out with results
Participants submitted 112 works to the contest, including 42 literary and 70 art works. Applications for participation came from more than 50 regions of Russia, as well as from the USA, Namibia, France, Belgium, China, and Tajikistan.
The jury of the contest, having considered the entries submitted by the contestants, decided:
To award the title of winner in the nomination “The best art work for children under 10 years old. Drawing, series of drawings, comic strip" to Dmitry Dmitriev (Russia, Novosibirsk, birthdate: 21.07.2014).
To award the title of winner in the nomination "The best literary work for children from 10 to 14 years old" to Sofya Kislyakova, (Russia, Zarechny, Penza Region, birthdate: 28.02.2008).
To award the title of winner in the nomination "The best literary work for adolescents from 14 to 16 years old" to Victoria Shokun (Russia, Yekaterinburg, birthdate: 09.23.2004).
The jury also decided to award the following Special Diplomas:
"For the best story in English" to Nina Le Troadec (11 years old USA, Miami)
"For the best story in French" to Roman Darras-Shumov (11 years old, France, Strasbourg)
“For the original proposal how to use diamonds to fight coronavirus” to Juliette Wouters (8 years old, Belgium, Antwerp) and Yaroslav Maksimov (7 years old, Russia, Cheboksary)
"For the best illustration to a story" Emma Le Troadec (9 years old, USA, Miami)
“For the substantiation of the use of diamonds in medicine,” “Diamonds for Health” to Vladimir Panasenko (10 years old, Russia, Sadovoe, Republic of Kalmykia)
"For the justification of the use of diamonds in medicine," "Diamonds for Health" to Viktor Panasenko (7 years old, Russia, Sadovoe, Republic of Kalmykia)
“For the most adventurous comic strip” to Diana Matveeva (9 years old, Russia, St. Petersburg)
"For technological proposals for the use of diamonds" to Mikhail-Akila Gao (11 years old, China, Zhuhai)
“For a family approach” to Audrey-Marie Gao (8 years old), Nika Gao (5 years old), all China, Zhuhai
"For the best comic strip" to Maria Selivanenko (9 years old, Russia, Moscow)
“For a non-standard approach” to Sergey Ostashev (10 years old, Russia, Arkhangelsk)
“For realism in the reflection of artistic images” to Yaroslav Savitsky (9 years old, Russia, Arkhangelsk)
"In harmony with nature. For an ecological view of diamond mining" to Dmitry Dmitriev (5 years old, Russia, Novosibirsk)
"For the crystal purity of narration" to Pavel Egorov (11 years old, Russia, Yakutsk)
The winner in each nomination is awarded a trip to the Grib Diamond Mine in the Arkhangelsk Province of Russia.
The travel dates will be negotiated separately with each of the winners. Such dates will depend on the end of the global lockdown, lifting of restrictions on movement and the schedule of the winners.
All participants in the contest are awarded honorary diplomas.