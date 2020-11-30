“Our Diamonds for Our Future” contest comes out with results

Today

The “Our Diamonds for Our Future” contest, a creative competition for children and adolescents announced by the Rough&Polished industry news agency with the participation of AGD Diamonds has come to its end. The goal of the contest is to support children during the coronavirus pandemic, give them additional opportunities for socialization and self-expression, and stimulate their creativity.

Participants submitted 112 works to the contest, including 42 literary and 70 art works. Applications for participation came from more than 50 regions of Russia, as well as from the USA, Namibia, France, Belgium, China, and Tajikistan.

The jury of the contest, having considered the entries submitted by the contestants, decided:

To award the title of winner in the nomination “The best art work for children under 10 years old. Drawing, series of drawings, comic strip" to Dmitry Dmitriev (Russia, Novosibirsk, birthdate: 21.07.2014).

To award the title of winner in the nomination "The best literary work for children from 10 to 14 years old" to Sofya Kislyakova, (Russia, Zarechny, Penza Region, birthdate: 28.02.2008).

To award the title of winner in the nomination "The best literary work for adolescents from 14 to 16 years old" to Victoria Shokun (Russia, Yekaterinburg, birthdate: 09.23.2004).

The jury also decided to award the following Special Diplomas:

"For the best story in English" to Nina Le Troadec (11 years old USA, Miami)

"For the best story in French" to Roman Darras-Shumov (11 years old, France, Strasbourg)

“For the original proposal how to use diamonds to fight coronavirus” to Juliette Wouters (8 years old, Belgium, Antwerp) and Yaroslav Maksimov (7 years old, Russia, Cheboksary)

"For the best illustration to a story" Emma Le Troadec (9 years old, USA, Miami)

“For the substantiation of the use of diamonds in medicine,” “Diamonds for Health” to Vladimir Panasenko (10 years old, Russia, Sadovoe, Republic of Kalmykia)

"For the justification of the use of diamonds in medicine," "Diamonds for Health" to Viktor Panasenko (7 years old, Russia, Sadovoe, Republic of Kalmykia)

“For the most adventurous comic strip” to Diana Matveeva (9 years old, Russia, St. Petersburg)

"For technological proposals for the use of diamonds" to Mikhail-Akila Gao (11 years old, China, Zhuhai)

“For a family approach” to Audrey-Marie Gao (8 years old), Nika Gao (5 years old), all China, Zhuhai

"For the best comic strip" to Maria Selivanenko (9 years old, Russia, Moscow)

“For a non-standard approach” to Sergey Ostashev (10 years old, Russia, Arkhangelsk)

“For realism in the reflection of artistic images” to Yaroslav Savitsky (9 years old, Russia, Arkhangelsk)

"In harmony with nature. For an ecological view of diamond mining" to Dmitry Dmitriev (5 years old, Russia, Novosibirsk)

"For the crystal purity of narration" to Pavel Egorov (11 years old, Russia, Yakutsk)

The winner in each nomination is awarded a trip to the Grib Diamond Mine in the Arkhangelsk Province of Russia.

The travel dates will be negotiated separately with each of the winners. Such dates will depend on the end of the global lockdown, lifting of restrictions on movement and the schedule of the winners.

