Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
Today
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Botswana President pays homage to local diamond industry
“I would like to pay homage to all players in the diamond value chain for continued resilience over the recent months of COVID-19,” he told a virtual gathering as part of a Diamond Impact Week.
“Even though diamond sales dropped significantly in the first and second quarters of 2020, you continued to save the industry from total collapse and to this extent we are beginning to notice an improvement in sales, albeit minimally.”
Debswana, a joint venture between Botswana and De Beers produced 12.3 million carats in the first nine months of the year, down 29% compared to the same period of 2019.
Botswana's rough diamond exports dropped by about 66% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by the central bank.
Botswana's borders were closed in March, which made it difficult for foreign diamond buyers to travel to the southern African country for monthly diamond sales conducted by De Beers in Gaborone.
Botswana gets about 30% of its government revenues from diamonds, which account for 70% of exports.
Meanwhile, Masisi said the diamond industry in Botswana is now open for business and the local beneficiation initiative is now operational with international transactions taking place.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished