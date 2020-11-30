Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lucapa’s Lulo 46ct pink coloured diamond delivers three polished stones
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
Lucapa Diamond says a 46-carat pink coloured rough diamond recovered at its 40%-owned Lulo diamond project in Angola and later sold into a cutting and polishing partnership with Safdico, has delivered three polished diamonds – a 15.2 carat Heart and two Pear shaped diamonds weighing 3.3 carats and 2.3 carats.
The 15.2 carat Heart shaped diamond was graded by the Gemological Institute of America as Fancy Intense Orangy Pink, with a clarity grade of VVS1 and excellent gradings for both polish and symmetry.
Lucapa and its Lulo partners will retain a share in the margin to be generated from the sale of the resultant polished diamonds under the partnership with Safdico.
The 46-carat pink coloured diamond is the largest gem-quality coloured rough diamond recovered to date from Lulo mining operations.
“Pink coloured diamonds are rare and constitute less than 0.1% of global diamond production. With the recent closure of the renowned Argyle underground mine in Australia, which produced about 90% of the world’s natural pink diamonds, these diamonds are about to become even more scarce,” said Lucapa chief executive Stephen Wetherall. “This bodes well for the sale of the 15.2-carat polished pink diamond and other diamonds derived from this unique value accretive polishing partnership.”
The transformational marketing regulations enacted in Angola in 2019 allowed Lucapa and its partners to sell diamonds into other value accretive channels and partnerships to attract additional value over and above the normal rough price achieved at the mine gate.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished