New diamond and gold deposit found in Nunavut

Today

A unique diamond and gold deposit found near the Arctic coast, about 155 kilometres southeast of Kugluktuk in Nunavut, CBC reported.

Graham Pearson, a researcher at the University of Alberta, said the deposit, where he found three small diamonds, is 2.85 billion years old.

Pearson said further sampling is needed to better understand how rich the sediment is in both diamonds and gold.

The discovery also shed light on the conditions that the world's earliest continents were formed in.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





