Chinese luxury jeweller Qeelin grows during COVID-19

Dennis Chan, the 60-year-old co-founder and creative director of Qeelin, was inspired by a 1997 trip to China’s Dunhuang, which hosts a complex of hundreds of grottoes adorned with Buddhist statuary. The Hong Kong-born designer started his brand seven years later with French businessman Guillaume Brochard.The brand was acquired by the French luxury group Kering in 2013, bringing Qeelin’s quintessential Chinese elements to the global stage via 30 boutiques in Mainland China and over 100 total points of sales in total, including a boutique in Paris’ Place Vendôme that opened last June, according to the story published by Jing Daily last Sunday.Speaking on China’s jewellery market trends, Chan said that his mother’s generation only wore jewellery on special occasions. But today’s consumers see jewellery as an expression of individual style and as part of their daily outfits. “For Qeelin, I always try to strike a good balance between traditions and playfulness,” he said. “We are still very much emotionally attached to our cultural symbols. That is why Qeelin jewellery represents a playful fusion of Chinese symbolism and modernity.”Qeelin’s sales have accelerated during and after COVID-19 in China, thanks to the repatriation of Chinese consumers, the auspicious meanings of Qeelin’s jewellery design, and increased marketing activities.Quite recently, the company rolled out a new Christmas collection, Guimi Bo Bo, meaning “bosom buddy” in Chinese, complete with a Christmassy beanie with red agate pom poms that move, set to be the star of the season. One of Qeelin’s iconic collections, the company says, Bo Bo the adorable panda is the embodiment of friendliness and a symbol of innocence and peace – just perfect for the season.