Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Chinese luxury jeweller Qeelin grows during COVID-19
Image credit: Qeelin
Dennis Chan, the 60-year-old co-founder and creative director of Qeelin, was inspired by a 1997 trip to China’s Dunhuang, which hosts a complex of hundreds of grottoes adorned with Buddhist statuary. The Hong Kong-born designer started his brand seven years later with French businessman Guillaume Brochard.
The brand was acquired by the French luxury group Kering in 2013, bringing Qeelin’s quintessential Chinese elements to the global stage via 30 boutiques in Mainland China and over 100 total points of sales in total, including a boutique in Paris’ Place Vendôme that opened last June, according to the story published by Jing Daily last Sunday.
Speaking on China’s jewellery market trends, Chan said that his mother’s generation only wore jewellery on special occasions. But today’s consumers see jewellery as an expression of individual style and as part of their daily outfits. “For Qeelin, I always try to strike a good balance between traditions and playfulness,” he said. “We are still very much emotionally attached to our cultural symbols. That is why Qeelin jewellery represents a playful fusion of Chinese symbolism and modernity.”
Qeelin’s sales have accelerated during and after COVID-19 in China, thanks to the repatriation of Chinese consumers, the auspicious meanings of Qeelin’s jewellery design, and increased marketing activities.
Quite recently, the company rolled out a new Christmas collection, Guimi Bo Bo, meaning “bosom buddy” in Chinese, complete with a Christmassy beanie with red agate pom poms that move, set to be the star of the season. One of Qeelin’s iconic collections, the company says, Bo Bo the adorable panda is the embodiment of friendliness and a symbol of innocence and peace – just perfect for the season.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished