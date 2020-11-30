Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Bain & Co: Luxury market will consolidate its local nature globally in the coming years
Image credit: Bain & Co.
After Q2, the worst quarter ever for luxury market, and good signs of recovery in Q3, uncertainty is still the keyword for holiday season, say Claudia d'Aprizio and Federica Levato, the authors of the latest update on the global luxury market from Bain and Co.
According to the report update released on November 18,2020, market performance in Q4 is expected at different pace, with China steaming on at full speed, Asia staying in recovery mode, Americas looking sluggish (though on the right track), while Europe is still struggling hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The forecaster’s outlook for the last quarter fluctuates between a drop in market growth of -5% to -20% versus 2019. Bain’s estimate of full luxury market growth in 2020 is -23% (most likely case) versus last year.
However, Bain says 2021 will be the year of (partial) recovery in the luxury market, which is estimated to regain about 87-98% of what it was in 2019 based on a step-by-step progress. Recovery of the market to the pre-Covid-19 levels will likely happen between 2022 and 2023, depending on real economy trends and consumer confidence in response to the sanitary crisis, recession, sociopolitical turmoil, as well as on tourism flows, the company analysts believe.
“Even though times are troubled, the luxury market will flourish again as companies take a front seat in transforming the industry on behalf of the customer,” the report says, adding that Covid-19, despite hitting the brakes on the market, has fast-forwarded important dynamics which are reshaping this industry.
The luxury market, traditionally tourist-driven, will consolidate its local nature globally in the coming years, according to Bain. The Covid-19 crisis has forced luxury spending to shift from “when travelling” to “at home,” the report notes and says that “by 2025, despite a progressive recovery in tourism, domestic purchases will gain higher relevance vs. precrisis levels.” Repatriation of spending will occur primarily in Asia (China first) vs. more mature countries, increasingly moving the barycenter of the luxury market from West to East, the Bain analysts believe.