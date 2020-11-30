Exclusive

Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation

Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI).

30 november 2020

Cultivating demand for natural diamonds

CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

23 november 2020

Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds

Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds.

16 november 2020

Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand

After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...

02 november 2020

Chris Del Gatto: "We provide capital to smart companies"

Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17.

26 october 2020

Hong Kong Customs seize 160 diamonds being smuggled at Shenzhen border

More than 160 diamonds worth an estimated $840,000 have seized during a Hong Kong customs inspection of a truck at a new border checkpoint, as per a report in South China Morning Post.
The Shenzhen-bound haul was to be smuggled through the Heung Yuen Wai control point, which opened in April, to avoid stringent import restrictions and mainland Chinese taxes amounting to between 10 and 20 per cent of the precious stones’ value. 
The diamonds were seized at this border control point. The seizure was made on November 26 morning when a truck heading for Shenzhen was selected for a routine inspection.
It is believed that the diamonds were being taken to factories over the border, where they would be turned into jewellery for sale on the mainland market.
There is a high demand for luxury items such as diamonds and precious metal in mainland China and this creates a market for cross-border smugglers.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


