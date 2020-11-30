Geneva Watches and Wonders 2021Canceled

Watches & Wonders, one of the world’s largest watch fairs, announced that it has made the decision to replace its live event with a digital-only version in 2021.

This is the second year in a row that the trade show has been forced to shutter its live program.

“In the light of uncertainty amid the current health crisis, Watches and Wonders Geneva has taken the decision not to hold the physical Salon, scheduled April 7 to 13, 2021,” said the show’s executive committee in a statement. It will be held online again next year during those dates.

Up to 50 brands are scheduled to participate, including Patek Philippe, Rolex and A. Lange & Söhne, as well as independent brands like MB&F and H. Moser & Cie.

Dates for the 2022 edition have yet to be announced.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





