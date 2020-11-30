Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Geneva Watches and Wonders 2021Canceled
This is the second year in a row that the trade show has been forced to shutter its live program.
“In the light of uncertainty amid the current health crisis, Watches and Wonders Geneva has taken the decision not to hold the physical Salon, scheduled April 7 to 13, 2021,” said the show’s executive committee in a statement. It will be held online again next year during those dates.
Up to 50 brands are scheduled to participate, including Patek Philippe, Rolex and A. Lange & Söhne, as well as independent brands like MB&F and H. Moser & Cie.
Dates for the 2022 edition have yet to be announced.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished