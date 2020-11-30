Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Gem Diamonds recovers 179ct diamond at Lesotho mine
Image credit: Gem Diamonds
Gem Diamonds says it recovered a 179 carat high quality white Type I diamond at its Letšeng mine, in Lesotho, last week.
It tweeted that the latest recovery was the company’s 16th diamond of over 100 carats unearthed at Letšeng this year.
Gem Diamonds recovered a high-quality 104 carat stone earlier last month.
It also unearthed 442 carat and 233 carat diamonds in August and September, respectively.
Meanwhile, the company said it recovered a 14.09 carat Type II pink colour diamond at Letšeng early last week.
Gem Diamonds reduced its net debt position by $6.6 million in the third quarter, ending the period in a net cash position of $1.1 million.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished