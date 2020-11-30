Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Diamcor Q2 revenue dips to $339k
The company said the diamonds sold were held in inventory as of March 31, 2020 and it realised an average price of $109.32 per carat in the six-month interim period ended September 30, 2020.
“This lower than historical average was expected given these rough diamonds were recovered as part of tailings re-treatment exercises completed prior to the mandated COVID-19 shutdown,” it said.
Diamcor said ongoing trial mining exercises at the project from inception through September 30, 2020 had resulted in the incidental recovery, tender, and sale of 156,631 carats of rough diamonds generating revenue of about $26 million, resulting in an average of $165.84 per carat.
A net loss of $621,016 was recorded for the three months ended resulting in a $0.01 per share loss.
Diamcor was forced to suspend operations in March due to a government mandated COVID-19 shutdown in South Africa.
The company resumed operations in October with reduced staffing levels.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished