Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
Yesterday
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
De Beers outlines ambitious plans for next decade
The goals are part of De Beers’ Building Forever framework – a sustainability approach embedded in the business’ commercial strategy and focused on maximising the positive impact of diamonds on their journey from discovery to retail.
“People have always been able to give and wear our diamonds with pride, and by announcing our 12 Building Forever goals and sharing our progress along the journey, they can have a deeper connection to the active role their De Beers Jewellers or Forevermark diamond has played in protecting the natural world and improving people’s lives,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
The Anglo American unit said it would provide the origin and impact of every diamond it discovers and sells as well as extend its Best Practice Principles (a set of leading ethical, social and environmental standards) beyond its value chain to advance industry standards.
De Beers has been tracking high-value diamonds from miner to retailer using blockchain technology to keep the supply chain free from conflict minerals.
The group also said that it would be carbon neutral across its operations, reduce its water footprint by 50% and achieve a net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030.
De Beers’ CarbonVault initiative had been trying to capture carbon from the atmosphere and lock it away in kimberlite.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished