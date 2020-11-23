Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lucapa’s Lulo rakes in $6.6mln from alluvial diamonds sale
The ASX-listed diamond company said 4,269 carats of Lulo diamonds were sold at an average price of $1,550 per carat.
Sales year to date amounts to $28.0 million from 20,397 carats at $1,371 per carat.
The Lulo alluvial mine, which is also partly-owned by Endiama and Rosas & Petalas, has produced 15 +100 carat diamonds to date and is one of the highest average US$ per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.
Lucapa and its partners are also conducting a kimberlite exploration to discover the primary hard-rock source of the Lulo alluvial diamonds.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished