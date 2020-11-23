Lucapa’s Lulo rakes in $6.6mln from alluvial diamonds sale

Today

Lucapa Diamond says its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola, Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has earned $6.6 million from its latest rough diamonds sale.

The ASX-listed diamond company said 4,269 carats of Lulo diamonds were sold at an average price of $1,550 per carat.

Sales year to date amounts to $28.0 million from 20,397 carats at $1,371 per carat.

The Lulo alluvial mine, which is also partly-owned by Endiama and Rosas & Petalas, has produced 15 +100 carat diamonds to date and is one of the highest average US$ per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.

Lucapa and its partners are also conducting a kimberlite exploration to discover the primary hard-rock source of the Lulo alluvial diamonds.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



