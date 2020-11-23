Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
Yesterday
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lesotho offers amnesty to illegal diamond dealers
The amnesty will be valid until 31 January 2021 and the diamonds declared will be sold locally through an auction, according to The Lesotho Times.
The passing of the Precious Stones (Prevention of Illicit and Theft of Diamonds) Regulations, 2020 was expected to clear illegal diamonds off the black market and paves way for the re-introduction of artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) by the government.
"The main purpose of the regulation is to grant amnesty to all persons in illegal possession of diamonds, meaning those without dealers' licenses," said acting chairperson of the Natural Resources, Tourism and Land Cluster Committee Kimetso Mathaba.
"The regulation is also meant to ensure traceability and source of our diamonds to prepare for the upcoming artisanal and small-scale mining."
Small scale diamond mining in Lesotho was first introduced in 1961 at Letšeng-la-Terai and later extended to Hololo, Kao and Liqhobong.
However, the government stopped issuing licences for small-scale mining in 2004 due to safety concerns since the sector was largely informal and unregulated.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished