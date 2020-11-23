Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Botswana Diamonds completes acquisition of Sekaka Diamonds
It holds three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana, namely PL169/2019, PL058/2007 and PL224/2007, which includes the high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe.
The acquisition also includes an extensive database, built up over 15 years of exploration.
Botswana Diamonds believes that the information contained in the database will provide substantial support to its future kimberlite exploration activities in Botswana.
“We are delighted that this acquisition has now closed,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.
“This now paves the way to explore commercial development options for KX36 and begin to evaluate the extensive database in conjunction with ours to discover more kimberlites in prime diamond real estate.”
KX36 is a 3.5Ha kimberlite pipe, discovered by Sekaka, in the Kalahari.
The kimberlite is situated approximately 70 km from Gem Diamonds’ Ghaghoo Mine, and 260 km north-west of Botswana’s capital Gaborone.
Sekaka has undertaken extensive exploration work on KX36, including extensive core and Large Diameter Drilling (‘LDD’).
Sekaka also holds a recently constructed, fit-for-purpose bulk sampling plant on site. The sampling plant includes crushing, scrubbing, dense media separation circuits and x-ray recovery modules within a secured area.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished