Botswana Diamonds completes acquisition of Sekaka Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds has completed the acquisition of Sekaka Diamonds, which was an exploration vehicle in Botswana for Petra Diamonds.

It holds three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana, namely PL169/2019, PL058/2007 and PL224/2007, which includes the high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe.

The acquisition also includes an extensive database, built up over 15 years of exploration.

Botswana Diamonds believes that the information contained in the database will provide substantial support to its future kimberlite exploration activities in Botswana.

“We are delighted that this acquisition has now closed,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.

“This now paves the way to explore commercial development options for KX36 and begin to evaluate the extensive database in conjunction with ours to discover more kimberlites in prime diamond real estate.”

KX36 is a 3.5Ha kimberlite pipe, discovered by Sekaka, in the Kalahari.

The kimberlite is situated approximately 70 km from Gem Diamonds’ Ghaghoo Mine, and 260 km north-west of Botswana’s capital Gaborone.

Sekaka has undertaken extensive exploration work on KX36, including extensive core and Large Diameter Drilling (‘LDD’).

Sekaka also holds a recently constructed, fit-for-purpose bulk sampling plant on site. The sampling plant includes crushing, scrubbing, dense media separation circuits and x-ray recovery modules within a secured area.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





