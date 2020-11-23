Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Christie’s Hong Kong auction nets $51.5mn on November 29
Image credit: Christie’s
Christie’s Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels Autumn Auction achieved $51.5 mn on November 29, reflecting sustained market demand for fine-quality diamond and coloured gemstone jewellery pieces, as per a report in jewelery.net.
Headlining the sale was an emerald and diamond double rivière necklace, which sold for around $7 mn.
Fancy colour diamonds too performed well, with a pair of 3.29-carat internally flawless fancy intense blue diamond earrings sold to a phone bidder for $6.1 mn.
The next item was a 4.90-carat fancy intense pink diamond ring, which sold for around $3.8 mn and an important fancy vivid yellow diamond ring of 18.08 carats, which fetched twice the low estimate at around $1.4 mn.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished