Christie’s Hong Kong auction nets $51.5mn on November 29

Today
News
news_30112020_christie's.png
Image credit: Christie’s

Christie’s Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels Autumn Auction achieved $51.5 mn on November 29, reflecting sustained market demand for fine-quality diamond and coloured gemstone jewellery pieces, as per a report in jewelery.net.
Headlining the sale was an emerald and diamond double rivière necklace, which sold for around $7 mn.
Fancy colour diamonds too performed well, with a pair of 3.29-carat internally flawless fancy intense blue diamond earrings sold to a phone bidder for $6.1 mn.
The next item was a 4.90-carat fancy intense pink diamond ring, which sold for around $3.8 mn and an important fancy vivid yellow diamond ring of 18.08 carats, which fetched twice the low estimate at around $1.4 mn.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished 


