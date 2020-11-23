Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
Today
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Chinese manufacturer grows largest CVD grown diamond to date
Image credit: Shanghai Zhengshi Technology
A Chinese manufacturer, Shanghai Zhengshi Technology has produced the largest polished CVD lab-grown diamond weighing 12.75 carats. The stone had exceptional chemical purity and transparency, triple-excellent marks in cut-quality and finish, and no signs of any post-growth treatments.
The Type IIa diamond, graded as F colour and VVS2 clarity, and cut from a 46.20-carat rough CVD stone, was certified by IGI Hong Kong.
Bob Van Es, Managing Director of IGI Hong Kong said: “A laboratory-grown diamond of this carat weight, with such a high clarity and colour grade, is a remarkable achievement in the area of CVD cultivated diamond technology.”
Shanghai Zhengshi Technology claimed it was the largest CVD laboratory-grown diamond ever produced.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished