Exclusive
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
Today
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
TSL to further strengthen its digital strategies
Image credit: TSL
Hong Kong-based Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd (TSL) will further strengthen its digital strategies to help mitigate the pandemic’s impact on its retail business, as per media reports.
Based on its interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2020, the group recorded a loss of HK$41.6 million compared to a profit of HK$1.6 million during the same period in 2019. Turnover was down 28.7 per cent year on year.
The jewellery retail environment suffered due to a drop in tourists arrival, strict social distancing, soaring gold prices and cancellation of weddings. With TSL’s turnover in Hong Kong and Macau dipping by 62 per cent.
During the pandemic, online shopping became a viable alternative for consumers. To ride on the global online shopping trend, TSL group upped its sales and marketing efforts through online channels and platforms.
The group’s e-commerce platforms registered a 17 per cent growth in turnover during the period. TSL plans to keep on enhancing its online marketing strategies to capitalise on online-to-offline business opportunities moving forward.
TSL is allocating additional resources to its online strategies. It accelerated the launch of its official Hong Kong website, expanded its e-commerce footprint by opening a TSL flagship store on China Merchants Bank online mall and joined several other banks’ online mall platforms.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished