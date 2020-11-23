Exclusive
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
AGD DIAMONDS sold 8,700 carats of diamonds at auction in Antwerp
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
On November 24, diamond trader Grib Diamonds NV, owned by AGD DIAMONDS, sold 8,700 carats of special size diamonds worth $ 23 million through the auction system in Antwerp, Belgium, realizing about 95% of the goods put up for auction.
The sold diamonds included three stones type IIa (199.43 carats, 86.29 carats and 50.32 carats) retrieved by way of an innovative and environmentally friendly XRT separation method, each of which has been sold for more than $ 1 million.
The previous auction in November netted about $ 5 million for special size diamonds put on the block.
The prices reached for the goods sold at the auctions, in particular for white diamonds, significantly exceeded their predicted value during the preliminary assessment.