AGD DIAMONDS sold 8,700 carats of diamonds at auction in Antwerp

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

On November 24, diamond trader Grib Diamonds NV, owned by AGD DIAMONDS, sold 8,700 carats of special size diamonds worth $ 23 million through the auction system in Antwerp, Belgium, realizing about 95% of the goods put up for auction.The sold diamonds included three stones type IIa (199.43 carats, 86.29 carats and 50.32 carats) retrieved by way of an innovative and environmentally friendly XRT separation method, each of which has been sold for more than $ 1 million.The previous auction in November netted about $ 5 million for special size diamonds put on the block.The prices reached for the goods sold at the auctions, in particular for white diamonds, significantly exceeded their predicted value during the preliminary assessment.