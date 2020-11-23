More gemological webinars lined up on identification of LGDs in December 2020

Today

Following the success of webinars during November 2020, the authors of the best-selling book ‘Laboratory-Grown Diamonds’ have lined up more webinars for December 2020, for presenting more on identification and certification of laboratory-grown Diamonds.



- December 4th, 2020 at 7.00 am PT (Vancouver, LA), 10.00 am New York, 3.00 pm in London, 6.00 pm in Moscow, 8.30 pm Mumbai, 11 pm Hong Kong/Perth. Look forward to a 'LIVE' conversation with the author Dusan Simic (AG&J, USA) on “Identification and Tracking of laboratory-grown diamonds with NEW Patent“. Author Dusan Simic, B.Sc. FGG is a research gemologist of AG&J (Analytical Gemology and Jewelry, NYC), and holds a USPTO Patent “Synthetic Diamond Labeling and Identification System and Method”.



- December 18th, 2020 7.00 am PT (Vancouver, LA), 10.00 am New York, 3.00 pm in London, 6.00 pm in Moscow, 8.30 pm Mumbai, 11 pm Hong Kong/Perth. Includes, a LIVE conversation with the author Branko Deljanin (CGL, Canada) on “Identification and Certification of Laboratory-grown diamonds”. Author Branko Deljanin, B.Sc. FGA, GG, DGA is President and Head Gemologist at “CGL Canadian Gemlab” and Director of “Gemmological Research Industries” (Canada).



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





