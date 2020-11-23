Exclusive
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
ALROSA's MES project received top award at Wonderware Forum
This year, the forum, which took place on November 18-19, was held online and gathered more than 1,500 participants. Within the framework of the event, the attendees discussed such topics of current interest for the market as predictive analytics, smart manufacturing, cloud solutions, as well as digital practices pursued by leading companies in the Russian Federation.
At the forum, ALROSA presented a project for the implementation of a manufacturing execution system (MES) at mining and processing operations. According to the organizers, the project was the best in the field of mining and processing in Russia.
“The implementation of the MES system at ALROSA started in 2014 at the Aikhal Mining and Processing Division. Successful experience and operation of the system made it possible to start replicating it at other mining and processing divisions of ALROSA. The implementation was recently completed, and the system is now in operation at the Nyurba Mining and Processing Division. Thanks to the specialists and managers who adapted the system for the company's operation and implemented it, we presented our project with dignity at the Wonderware International Forum and received a corresponding rating from the organizers," commented Stanislav Gushchin, Head of Production Dispatch Center at ALROSA.