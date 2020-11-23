ALROSA's MES project received top award at Wonderware Forum

Today

ALROSA received the Best MES Mining Project Award at the 2020 annual Wonderware Online Forum dedicated to global trends in industrial automation, the company said in a press release today.This year, the forum, which took place on November 18-19, was held online and gathered more than 1,500 participants. Within the framework of the event, the attendees discussed such topics of current interest for the market as predictive analytics, smart manufacturing, cloud solutions, as well as digital practices pursued by leading companies in the Russian Federation.At the forum, ALROSA presented a project for the implementation of a manufacturing execution system (MES) at mining and processing operations. According to the organizers, the project was the best in the field of mining and processing in Russia.“The implementation of the MES system at ALROSA started in 2014 at the Aikhal Mining and Processing Division. Successful experience and operation of the system made it possible to start replicating it at other mining and processing divisions of ALROSA. The implementation was recently completed, and the system is now in operation at the Nyurba Mining and Processing Division. Thanks to the specialists and managers who adapted the system for the company's operation and implemented it, we presented our project with dignity at the Wonderware International Forum and received a corresponding rating from the organizers," commented Stanislav Gushchin, Head of Production Dispatch Center at ALROSA.