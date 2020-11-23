Exclusive
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Angola ships 90% of its rough diamonds to UAE
Special advisor to the Angolan mineral resources minister Mankenda Ambroise told an Angola - Dubai: Important Partners in the Future of Trade webinar last week that this shows the strong trading partnership between Angola and UAE.
He also said that diamonds exported from Angola were subject to the certification of the Kimberley Process.
"Based on the KP data in 2019 Angola contributed 7% towards the market in carats and 9% in value," said Ambroise.
"In the world's rankings, we are in the top five in terms of production and the top four in terms of value."
He appealed to potential investors saying diamonds remain the most significant mineral in the Angolan mining sector.
Kimberlites consist of 90% of the country's total production.
The Angolan government has embarked on a journey to reform the country's mineral resources in general and diamonds in particular.
As part of the reforms in this industry adopted in 2018, the Angolan government approved a new rough diamond policy and the related technical regulation.
The implementation of the new policy aimed at ending the government's monopoly in the diamond sector had vastly improved the enabling business environment in the Angolan mining sector, said Ambroise.
Angola opened its doors for direct rough diamond sales as companies are now allowed to sell up to 60% of their production to their chosen buyers.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished