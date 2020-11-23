Exclusive
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Petra sells five blue diamonds for $40.36 mln
Image credit: Petra Diamonds
Petra Diamonds has raked in 40.36 million from the Letlapa Tala Collection of five blue diamonds, weighing 85.6 carats in total.
The rare diamonds, it said, were sold as a suite of stones to a partnership between De Beers and Diacore.
"The result of this special tender affirms the very high value placed on blue diamonds, which are undoubtedly one of nature's rarest treasures," said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.
"We believe this to be the first time that five rough blue diamonds of significant size, colour and clarity have been offered for sale at one time and we are delighted that the collection has been bought in its entirety."
Petra recovered the five Type IIb blue diamonds at its flagship Cullinan mine, in South Africa.
The high-quality stones range in size from 9.6 carats to 25.8 carats.
Blue stones are among the rarest and most valuable and have been fetching higher prices compared to white diamonds.
