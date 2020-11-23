Petra sells five blue diamonds for $40.36 mln

Today

Image credit: Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds has raked in 40.36 million from the Letlapa Tala Collection of five blue diamonds, weighing 85.6 carats in total.The rare diamonds, it said, were sold as a suite of stones to a partnership between De Beers and Diacore."The result of this special tender affirms the very high value placed on blue diamonds, which are undoubtedly one of nature's rarest treasures," said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy."We believe this to be the first time that five rough blue diamonds of significant size, colour and clarity have been offered for sale at one time and we are delighted that the collection has been bought in its entirety."Petra recovered the five Type IIb blue diamonds at its flagship Cullinan mine, in South Africa.The high-quality stones range in size from 9.6 carats to 25.8 carats.Blue stones are among the rarest and most valuable and have been fetching higher prices compared to white diamonds.