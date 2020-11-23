Exclusive
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
TAGS diamond tender in Dubai concludes with 100% sales
Image credit: TAGS
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales DMCC (TAGS) recently held a rough diamond tender in Dubai from the 17th to the 23rd November 2020, presenting the regular South African, Namibian, and Angolan productions. TAGS presented almost 45,000 carats with a value of $35 to 40m to 130 leading international companies over 7 days.
TAGS held this tender against the background of the global diamond industry impacted by of COVID-19, leading to several months of severely restricted supply by the leading producers, coupled with a better than expected recovery in China. And, as there is some optimism for the Christmas season in terms of demand from end consumers, the company claims to have seen
strong demand for correctly priced commercial rough, particularly in sizes +3grs.
According to the company, it received numerous new registrations from Israeli companies keen to access TAGS tenders, along with companies from India, UAE, Russia, China, and Belgium. The company’s team in Dubai continues to work closely with its customers providing help regarding visas, group security clearance, and provision of constant updates on travel regulations and requirements in Dubai associated with COVID-19.
For the auction, TAGS utilised the entire Dubai Diamond Exchange facility (41 viewing stations), to adhere to the strict safety regulations and social distancing required in the building. TAGS had an exceptionally good result, selling almost 100% of goods offered, to 42 companies.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished