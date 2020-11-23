Exclusive
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Human Rights Watch: KP now ‘dysfunctional, lacks credibility’
It said in a report that KP's definition of conflict diamonds was too narrow.
"[The definition used] only focuses on rough diamonds sold by rebel groups seeking to overthrow a legitimate government," the Human Rights Watch said.
"[It ignores] a wide range of human rights issues related to state actors or private security firms.
"Because of this glaring loophole, a diamond certified as compliant under the Kimberley Process may still be tainted by abuse. That has happened in the case of diamonds from Zimbabwe and Angola. These diamonds continue to be KP-certified and reach the global diamond market."
The Human Rights Watch also said that KP applies only to rough diamonds, allowing stones that are fully or partially cut and polished to fall outside the scope of the initiative.
It said efforts to expand the definition of conflict diamonds had been resisted by countries such as Angola and India.
"Despite much discussion over the need to reform the Kimberley Process, and a third periodic reform process starting in 2017, almost no progress has been made to change the definition to ensure diamonds are abuse-free," said the Human Rights Watch.
"…as a result of this and significant concerns with implementation and enforcement, the scheme appears increasingly dysfunctional and has lost credibility as a safeguard against the abusive mining of diamonds."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished