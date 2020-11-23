Exclusive
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Angola to go ahead with plans to sell stake in Endiama
Finance minister Daves de Sousa was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that the country would likely conduct initial public offerings to raise cash to boost the struggling economy.
The southern African country has already sold 30 companies from the 195 targeted for disposal.
"We are targeting the end of 2021, beginning of 2022 to start the process of the privatization of the big ones, such as Sonangol and Endiama," De Sousa told a Bloomberg Invest Africa virtual conference.
She said the partial disposal depends on how quick they can reorganize the companies and attract high-quality investors.
Endiama chairperson Jose Manuel Ganga Junior said last February that the company was considering selling 30% of its shares in an initial public offering.
He said at the time that the sale was part of Luanda's move to improve transparency in the diamond sector and boost production.
"We are preparing Endiama for a public listing and we are currently assessing the company's value," he said then.
"The state will continue to have control the company even after the listing."
Angola first announced its plans to privatise Endiama and partially float its capital on the stock exchange, in July 2019.
Endiama has a 41% interest in Catoca and has stakes in nine secondary alluvial projects, which included Chitolotolo, Chimbongo, Cambange, Cuango and Lulo.
Endiama, together with Russia's Alrosa, is prospecting for diamonds at the Luaxe kimberlite project.
The deposit was discovered in 2013 and it has reserves of about 350 million carats with a lifespan of 30 years.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished