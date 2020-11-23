Synova develops automatic cutting and shaping solution for diamond manufacturers

Synova, a Swiss-based provider of advanced laser cutting systems, has developed an automatic cutting and shaping system for diamonds which substantially decreases diamond production time by combining several manufacturing processes into one machine. It also reduces polishing processes to a final finishing step.

Dr Bernold Richerzhagen, Synova Founder and CEO, “DaVinci is the first automated laser full faceting solution for round brilliants on the market. It will revolutionize the diamond manufacturing industry because the system covers virtually the complete Rough-to-Polish process. Several cost, skill and labor-intensive steps in the polishing phase such as crown and pavilion blocking, girdle bruting or recurrent quality checks become redundant.”

As a result, manufacturing capacities can be increased or flexibly adapted according to seasonal demand and location. Customers gain a higher and more predictable polished yield through greater accuracies and improved stone symmetries.

The heart of the DaVinci system is Synova’s DCS 50, a highly accurate and well-established laser machine based on the advanced Laser MicroJet technology. The 5-axis CNC machine integrates Synova’s patented breakthrough detection that recognizes when a cut is finished and automatically initiates facet changing.

The water jet guided Laser MicroJet cools the diamond surface during laser ablation and significantly reduces the risk of rough diamond cracking, especially with stress stones. The water jet maintains the laser’s focus creating a cylindrical laser beam resulting in perfectly parallel walls and tight kerf widths.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





