Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Synova develops automatic cutting and shaping solution for diamond manufacturers
Dr Bernold Richerzhagen, Synova Founder and CEO, “DaVinci is the first automated laser full faceting solution for round brilliants on the market. It will revolutionize the diamond manufacturing industry because the system covers virtually the complete Rough-to-Polish process. Several cost, skill and labor-intensive steps in the polishing phase such as crown and pavilion blocking, girdle bruting or recurrent quality checks become redundant.”
As a result, manufacturing capacities can be increased or flexibly adapted according to seasonal demand and location. Customers gain a higher and more predictable polished yield through greater accuracies and improved stone symmetries.
The heart of the DaVinci system is Synova’s DCS 50, a highly accurate and well-established laser machine based on the advanced Laser MicroJet technology. The 5-axis CNC machine integrates Synova’s patented breakthrough detection that recognizes when a cut is finished and automatically initiates facet changing.
The water jet guided Laser MicroJet cools the diamond surface during laser ablation and significantly reduces the risk of rough diamond cracking, especially with stress stones. The water jet maintains the laser’s focus creating a cylindrical laser beam resulting in perfectly parallel walls and tight kerf widths.
