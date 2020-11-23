Exclusive
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Chow Tai Fook’s revenue dips 16.5% in H1 FY 2021
However, the report showed that profit attributable to shareholders of the company increased by 45.6 per cent. This, as per the company, was mainly due to improvements in its gross profit margin, government subsidies and rent concessions on top of foreign exchange gains.
According to the CTF, business in China saw a steady recovery on the back of the easing COVID-19 restrictions in the second quarter of the year, but Hong Kong, Macau and other markets remained stagnant. Also, same-store sales in China were flat in H1, supported by the recovery in business activities and consumer sentiment. In Hong Kong and Macau, same-store sales shrank by 65.7 per cent due to a lacklustre retail environment.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Chairman Dr Henry Cheng remarked, “Despite the challenges posed by the evolving situation of Covid-19 and uncertainties in the global economy, the group pressed ahead during 1HFY2021. The group will continue to adapt to the ever-changing business environment, allowing us to mitigate risks and overcome challenges through innovations.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished