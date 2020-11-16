Exclusive
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
Yesterday
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Lucara Botswana MD gets top gong
Women in Mining UK publishes bi-annually a list of the ‘100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining’ to celebrate the contribution of women to the global mining industry.
Lahri was regarded as the youngest female to run a successful mine.
The Lucara Botswana MD was quoted by Mmegi’s BusinessWeek as saying that she was inspired to join the mining industry after realising the impact it was having in the lives of Batswana and the economy.
“Seeing how the mining industry benefited individuals, communities and the nation at large motivated me to join the sector. The industry gives back to the country in a meaningful and sustainable manner,” said Lahri.
Lahri was appointed as the MD for Lucara’s Botswana subsidiary, Boteti Mining, which owns the Karowe diamond mine in 2018.
She previously served as Boteti's CFO and director since March 2013, responsible for finance, administration and security.
Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas is also a woman.
The company recently reported that it accrued revenue of $82.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, from the sale of 268,101 carats or $309 per carat.
This represented a decrease from revenue of $136.5 million, a year earlier from 313,189 carats sold at an average price of $436 per carat.
The reduction in revenue results from a combination of a 15% decrease in the number of carats sold and a deliberate decision not to sell any diamonds +10.8 carats in favour of entering into a committed supply agreement for these diamonds for the remainder of the year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished