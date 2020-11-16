Lucara Botswana MD gets top gong

Lucara Botswana managing director (MD) Naseem Lahri was named as one of the world’s top 100 women in mining.

Women in Mining UK publishes bi-annually a list of the ‘100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining’ to celebrate the contribution of women to the global mining industry.

Lahri was regarded as the youngest female to run a successful mine.

The Lucara Botswana MD was quoted by Mmegi’s BusinessWeek as saying that she was inspired to join the mining industry after realising the impact it was having in the lives of Batswana and the economy.

“Seeing how the mining industry benefited individuals, communities and the nation at large motivated me to join the sector. The industry gives back to the country in a meaningful and sustainable manner,” said Lahri.

Lahri was appointed as the MD for Lucara’s Botswana subsidiary, Boteti Mining, which owns the Karowe diamond mine in 2018.

She previously served as Boteti's CFO and director since March 2013, responsible for finance, administration and security.

Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas is also a woman.

The company recently reported that it accrued revenue of $82.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, from the sale of 268,101 carats or $309 per carat.

This represented a decrease from revenue of $136.5 million, a year earlier from 313,189 carats sold at an average price of $436 per carat.

The reduction in revenue results from a combination of a 15% decrease in the number of carats sold and a deliberate decision not to sell any diamonds +10.8 carats in favour of entering into a committed supply agreement for these diamonds for the remainder of the year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





