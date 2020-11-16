Exclusive
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
Yesterday
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Murowa in stand-off with Sese community over diamond prospecting
Murowa had been prospecting its concessions in Sese since last year to establish whether the kimberlite rock outcrops in the area are commercially exploitable before deciding to open its second mine.
However, the local community alleged that Murowa was encroaching into their fields and homesteads.
They also said that the prospecting was disrupting learning by students at St Simon Zhara Primary and Danhamombe Secondary schools.
The Sese community further wants clarity on compensation if they are displaced by the planned mining activities and also how they will benefit from the diamonds if they are found on their ancestral land.
Murowa refuted claims levelled against the company, saying its activities were above board and in compliance with national laws.
The Zimbabwean government was now urging the warring parties to negotiate their differences.
"There have been previous attempts to break the ice between Murowa and the Sese community over the miner's exploration activities and there was closure," Chivi district development coordinator Innocent Matingwina was quoted as saying by The Herald.
"So, we are continuing with those efforts and I am happy that both parties are amenable to finding a solution to the impasse.
"Murowa has already given us hints that they don't want to muddy their relations with the local community, hence they are open to talks so that there is finality with both sides satisfied. If there is acrimony, how will the parties work together in future?"
Although the impasse had spilt into the courts, Matingwina said most of the concerns raised by the community had since been attended to and there were only a few individuals who are still at odds with the diamond miner in Sese.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished