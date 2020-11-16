Murowa in stand-off with Sese community over diamond prospecting

RioZim's Murowa Diamonds is in a stand-off with the Sese community in Chivi, Zimbabwe where the company is currently prospecting for diamonds.

Murowa had been prospecting its concessions in Sese since last year to establish whether the kimberlite rock outcrops in the area are commercially exploitable before deciding to open its second mine.

However, the local community alleged that Murowa was encroaching into their fields and homesteads.

They also said that the prospecting was disrupting learning by students at St Simon Zhara Primary and Danhamombe Secondary schools.

The Sese community further wants clarity on compensation if they are displaced by the planned mining activities and also how they will benefit from the diamonds if they are found on their ancestral land.

Murowa refuted claims levelled against the company, saying its activities were above board and in compliance with national laws.

The Zimbabwean government was now urging the warring parties to negotiate their differences.

"There have been previous attempts to break the ice between Murowa and the Sese community over the miner's exploration activities and there was closure," Chivi district development coordinator Innocent Matingwina was quoted as saying by The Herald.

"So, we are continuing with those efforts and I am happy that both parties are amenable to finding a solution to the impasse.

"Murowa has already given us hints that they don't want to muddy their relations with the local community, hence they are open to talks so that there is finality with both sides satisfied. If there is acrimony, how will the parties work together in future?"

Although the impasse had spilt into the courts, Matingwina said most of the concerns raised by the community had since been attended to and there were only a few individuals who are still at odds with the diamond miner in Sese.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





