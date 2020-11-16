Exclusive
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
Yesterday
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
China’s jewellery sales up by 16.7 % in October
The government statement said consumer demand has been steadily improving, driven further by the National Day Holiday and the Mid-Autumn Festival, which ran from October 1 to 8.
From January to October, the figure was down 9.8 per cent year on year, with retail sales severely hit by COVID-19-induced lockdowns and business restrictions. China, however, was among the first countries to show signs of economic recovery.
Total retail sales in October went up by 4.3 per cent, government data showed. The Chinese government has attributed the country’s sustained growth in jewellery sales in October on the back of increased demand during highly anticipated holiday celebrations.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished