Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Petra Diamonds boosts payments to SA, Tanzanian governments
The payments made include corporate taxes, royalties, mining and other licence fees, infrastructure improvements, and payments towards custom and excise duties and property rates and taxes.
South Africa received about $17.8 million, while Tanzania got about $7 million.
The total amount received by the two African countries is then subtracted with $234 000 in corporate taxes and other payments made in the United Kingdom.
Petra has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open-pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).
The group has a significant resource base of about 243 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.
Petra's $650 million loan notes due in 2022, currently subject to restructuring, are listed on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished