Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Star Diamond intends to add new claims to its ongoing litigation against Rio Tinto Canada
“The Study reinforces Star Diamond’s belief that Rio Tinto Canada’s extraction and diamond recovery methodologies, including its unprecedented use of unproven civil engineering trenching technologies to conduct bulk sampling of Kimberlite, is causing undue diamond breakage, resulting in significant unnecessary cost overruns and materially damaging Star Diamond’s interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond Project,” Star Diamond said in its statement for the press.
“Comprehensive diamond breakage studies are required to assess the full nature, extent and potential causes of the undue diamond breakage that appears to be occurring under Rio Tinto Canada’s processes, and to assess whether larger diamonds would have been recovered in the absence of such breakage,” the statement said.
Star Diamond has advised Rio Tinto Canada that Star Diamond will be amending its Statement of Claim in the litigation it previously commenced against Rio Tinto Canada in the Province of Saskatchewan, to include additional claims related to diamond breakage and Rio Tinto Canada’s use of unproven methodologies without adequate advance testing. Star Diamond continues to actively pursue that litigation, and is committed to taking all actions necessary to protect Star Diamond and its shareholders from the practices and conduct of Rio Tinto Canada identified in the Claim, including if necessary by seeking to remove Rio Tinto Canada from the Project.