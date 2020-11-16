Exclusive
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
Today
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Zimbabwe re-introduces beneficiation tax
The move is meant to dissuade the exportation of concentrates and matte and ensure adherence to set timelines for the establishment of the base metal refinery.
The tax was previously resisted by miners and will likely dent the growth of the industry.
The Zimbabwean government said although the mineral commodities have over the years been generating over 60% of the country's total exports, much of the sector's contribution towards socio-economic development can be enhanced through mineral beneficiation and value addition.
It said the local mining sector will enhance its beneficiation and value addition strategy through five key minerals namely Gold, PGMs, Diamonds, Coal, and Chrome.
Zimbabwe is host to a large number of diamond deposits and 20 local companies are currently licensed to cut and polish diamonds.
"Whilst 10% of all locally produced diamonds are earmarked for local beneficiation, only about 0.5% are being cut and polished in the country," it said in the NDS1.
"Cut and polished diamonds are estimated to bring about 8% increase in value compared to the exportation of raw diamonds, hence, the NDS1 will seek to increase the level of locally cut and polished diamonds from 0.5% to 5% by 2025."
Zimbabwe said it will review and improve the licencing process for diamond cutting and polishing; review the licence application fees, renewal fees and tenure of the licence to be regionally and internationally competitive.
It will also promote locally cut and polished diamonds through the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe to regional and international markets to enhance market penetration.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished