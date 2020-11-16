Exclusive
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Namdeb gets royalties payment relief to extend operations beyond 2023
Namibian Mines and Energy Minister Tom Alweendo was quoted as saying by the local media that Windhoek had accepted Nambed's request to get the royalties relief for an unspecified period.
He, however, said Namdeb will not be exempted from paying royalties but will be allowed to defer payment to a future date when the diamond company can pay its arrears to the treasury.
"Namdeb's land operations are essentially over and they want relief so that they can save up for their intended delving into the sea and prolong their lifespan for at least another eight years," said Alweendo.
Land-based diamond operations in Namibia, which commenced in 1908 could end in 2023 as Namdeb said they are no longer economical to continue under the current tax regime.
Namdeb pays a 10% royalty on its sales and 55% corporate tax on its profit.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished