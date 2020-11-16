Exclusive
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
ALROSA sums up results of diamond sales in Belgium, Israel and Dubai
ALROSA sells large and fancy colored diamonds using competitive sales methods, such as auctions and collection of competitive bids. In November 2020 the company held auctions for diamonds larger than 10.8 carats at its offices in Israel and Dubai. Apart from these, in Israel and Belgium the company collected competitive bids for fancy colored rough. 64 percent of 130 lots weighting 8,200 carats were successfully sold.
At the special size diamond auction in Israel ALROSA sold 112 lots weighing 1,850 carats for a total of $9.8 million. At the auction in Dubai, 135 lots weighing 2,088 carats were realized for $14.5 million.
‘Our competitive sales results in November indicate the continuing demand for high quality goods, which started rebounding in summer and lasted through first Autumn months. Additionally, we put on tender a large assembly of fancy colored rough and showed it at two countries. Customers showed strong interest in colored as well as special size diamonds. We have signed more than 90 contracts with buyers from Belgium, Israel, India, UAE and Russia. We are glad to see the rebound of the trading activity in Dubai, where the auctions were resumed very recently after the break that lasted for many months,’ commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.