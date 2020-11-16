Exclusive
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
JNA confers 'Manufacturer of the year 2020' Award to Emerald
K Srinivasan, MD Emerald Jewel Industry India saying thank you for the award Image credit: JNA Awards
Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd based in Coimbatore, India has won the title 'Manufacturer of the year 2020' awarded by JNA. The JNA Awards programme is one of the most prestigious awards programmes in the jewellery and gemstone trade that honours companies who uphold innovation and excellence in the jewellery industry.
JNA Awards announced its highly anticipated list of recipients at its inaugural hybrid ceremony - a live event combining online and physical elements that capped off the first day of the Jewellery & Gem Digital World on a high note.
With a grand virtual ceremony, the award was handed over by David Bondi, Senior Vice President - Asia of Informa Markets to K Srinivasan, Managing Director of Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd.
Commenting on the event, K Srinivasan said: "I thank the JNA Awards for recognizing Emerald, and I’m overwhelmed by the prestigious recognition which will last for a lifetime. We would have not achieved this without the constant support of dedicated employees and customers who believed in us, and I thank them too. We hope to keep flourishing with your support and promise to set a global benchmark in Jewellery manufacturing.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished