JNA confers 'Manufacturer of the year 2020' Award to Emerald

Today

K Srinivasan, MD Emerald Jewel Industry India saying thank you for the award Image credit: JNA Awards

Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd based in Coimbatore, India has won the title 'Manufacturer of the year 2020' awarded by JNA. The JNA Awards programme is one of the most prestigious awards programmes in the jewellery and gemstone trade that honours companies who uphold innovation and excellence in the jewellery industry.JNA Awards announced its highly anticipated list of recipients at its inaugural hybrid ceremony - a live event combining online and physical elements that capped off the first day of the Jewellery & Gem Digital World on a high note.With a grand virtual ceremony, the award was handed over by David Bondi, Senior Vice President - Asia of Informa Markets to K Srinivasan, Managing Director of Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd.Commenting on the event, K Srinivasan said: "I thank the JNA Awards for recognizing Emerald, and I’m overwhelmed by the prestigious recognition which will last for a lifetime. We would have not achieved this without the constant support of dedicated employees and customers who believed in us, and I thank them too. We hope to keep flourishing with your support and promise to set a global benchmark in Jewellery manufacturing.”