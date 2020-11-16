Exclusive
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Botswana Diamonds commences drilling on Thorny River, Marsfontein
The Thorny River Project Image credit: Botswana Diamonds
Botswana Diamonds has commenced a multi-hole drilling programme on its Thorny River and Marsfontein project areas in South Africa.
The dual-listed diamond exploration company said the drilling commenced on four target areas identified as high interest in the recent detailed ground geophysics survey.
The ground geophysics and drilling programmes are focused on identifying kimberlite volumes to support further development of the property.
"These target areas include a potential kimberlite 'blow' of up to 0.25Ha in extent and other expansions in the widths of the dyke system of up to 10m (as opposed to the average 1m)," it said.
"The most widely known blow in the project area is Marsfontein, which was 0.4Ha."
Marsfontein was mined by De Beers and SouthernEra and it achieved a return of development capital in under four days.
The dyke system, which extends for 18km over Thorny River from Klipspringer Mine in the west through Marsfontein to Doornrivier in the east, has been demonstrated as having consistent geology and economics.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished