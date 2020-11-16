Botswana Diamonds commences drilling on Thorny River, Marsfontein

Today

The Thorny River Project Image credit: Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds has commenced a multi-hole drilling programme on its Thorny River and Marsfontein project areas in South Africa.The dual-listed diamond exploration company said the drilling commenced on four target areas identified as high interest in the recent detailed ground geophysics survey.The ground geophysics and drilling programmes are focused on identifying kimberlite volumes to support further development of the property."These target areas include a potential kimberlite 'blow' of up to 0.25Ha in extent and other expansions in the widths of the dyke system of up to 10m (as opposed to the average 1m)," it said."The most widely known blow in the project area is Marsfontein, which was 0.4Ha."Marsfontein was mined by De Beers and SouthernEra and it achieved a return of development capital in under four days.The dyke system, which extends for 18km over Thorny River from Klipspringer Mine in the west through Marsfontein to Doornrivier in the east, has been demonstrated as having consistent geology and economics.