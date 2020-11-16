Early next year Moscow will host J-1 International Jewelry Exhibition

Yesterday

Image credit: Crocus Expo

The organizers of the exhibition announced that the next J-1 International Jewelry Exhibition will be held at the Crocus Expo Exhibition Center in Moscow on January 29 - February 1, 2021. The jewelry show will bring together all industry stakeholders - jewelers, designers, gemologists - giving them an opportunity to share experience, gain new contacts and strengthen the established ties.The organizing committee aims to create a comfortable environment for all the participants to support and promote the Russian jewelry art. The exhibition will feature a rich program including workshops with the participation of leading industry professionals who will conduct specialized demo and master classes. In addition, those taking part in the exhibition will have an opportunity to celebrate together International Jeweler's Day on January 31 for which the organizers are preparing a festive program.The first Moscow J-1 Jewelry Exhibition-Congress was held from 22 to 26 September 2020 at Crocus Expo in Moscow integrating all aspects of the Russian jewelry industry. The event was attended by key market players - jewelers, manufacturers, suppliers of precious stones, as well as specialized educational institutions and service companies.