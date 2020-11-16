Exclusive
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Early next year Moscow will host J-1 International Jewelry Exhibition
Image credit: Crocus Expo
The organizers of the exhibition announced that the next J-1 International Jewelry Exhibition will be held at the Crocus Expo Exhibition Center in Moscow on January 29 - February 1, 2021. The jewelry show will bring together all industry stakeholders - jewelers, designers, gemologists - giving them an opportunity to share experience, gain new contacts and strengthen the established ties.
The organizing committee aims to create a comfortable environment for all the participants to support and promote the Russian jewelry art. The exhibition will feature a rich program including workshops with the participation of leading industry professionals who will conduct specialized demo and master classes. In addition, those taking part in the exhibition will have an opportunity to celebrate together International Jeweler's Day on January 31 for which the organizers are preparing a festive program.
The first Moscow J-1 Jewelry Exhibition-Congress was held from 22 to 26 September 2020 at Crocus Expo in Moscow integrating all aspects of the Russian jewelry industry. The event was attended by key market players - jewelers, manufacturers, suppliers of precious stones, as well as specialized educational institutions and service companies.