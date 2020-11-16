Exclusive
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gübelin Gemstone Rating offers orientation, transparency & comparability in purchasing coloured gemstones
Image credit: Gübelin Gemstone Rating
So far, there was no common language to uniformly assess coloured gemstones. Now the Gübelin Gemstone Rating offers orientation, more transparent information and comparability for final customers as well as the entire industry, says a press release from the company.
The system is inspired by wine ratings, which also often express the quality grade of wine as a point value. High-quality coloured gemstones which receive at least 75 out of 100 possible points qualify for the Gemstone Rating. This number conveys the assessment of the gemstone to jewellery customers, collectors, investors as well as dealers, jewellers and auction houses at a glance.
Three factors are examined: quality, rarity and salience. The key factor is quality, in which visual aspects such as colour, clarity/transparency and cut are rated. Rarity includes the type of gemstone, its weight as well as any treatments it might have been subjected to. Salience describes the uniqueness of the coloured gem, its ability to stand out from the crowd.
Raphael Gübelin, President of the House of Gübelin explains: “The more you know about coloured gems, the more you value them. With the Gemstone Rating and Gübelin Points, we offer more transparency, comparability and orientation. This benefits everyone buying or selling coloured gems.The Gübelin Gemstone Rating was developed for high-quality natural coloured gemstones such as rubies, sapphires, emeralds as well as padparadscha sapphires, paraiba tourmalines, spinels and numerous other varieties of precious gemstones.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished