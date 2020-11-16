Exclusive
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Rio Tinto showcases its finest Argyle pink, red, violet and blue diamonds in Singapore
Image credit: Argyle
Rio Tinto’s iconic annual Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is being showcased in Singapore to connoisseurs and collectors from across Asia, says a press release from the miner.
Headlining the 2020 collection of 62 pink, blue, violet and red diamonds is Lot 1: Argyle Eternity™, a 2.24 carat round brilliant Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink diamond. The Argyle Eternity™ is the largest Fancy Vivid round brilliant diamond ever offered at the Tender.
Patrick Coppens, Rio Tinto general manager of sales and marketing said: “We are delighted to showcase this highly sought-after collection of rare diamonds in Singapore. We have seen, and continue to see, strong demand in the Asia market together with an appreciation of their ever-increasing rarity.”
The 62 diamonds in the 2020 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender weigh a total of 57.23 carats and include six ‘hero’ diamonds selected for their unique beauty and named to ensure there is a permanent record of their contribution to the history of the world’s most important diamonds.
Also included in the Tender 2020 offering are 12 lots of carefully curated and never to be repeated sets of miniature rare Argyle pink, red, blue and violet diamonds, weighing 13.90 carats in total. Titled The Petite Suites, these collectable diamonds have been meticulously curated over five years, striking a harmonious balance between size, shape, colour and clarity.
The 2020 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is the penultimate Tender in the 37 years operating history of the mine and is being showcased in Perth, Singapore and Antwerp with bids closing on 2 December 2020.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished