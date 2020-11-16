Rio Tinto showcases its finest Argyle pink, red, violet and blue diamonds in Singapore

18 november 2020

Image credit: Argyle



Rio Tinto’s iconic annual Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is being showcased in Singapore to connoisseurs and collectors from across Asia, says a press release from the miner.Headlining the 2020 collection of 62 pink, blue, violet and red diamonds is Lot 1: Argyle Eternity™, a 2.24 carat round brilliant Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink diamond. The Argyle Eternity™ is the largest Fancy Vivid round brilliant diamond ever offered at the Tender.Patrick Coppens, Rio Tinto general manager of sales and marketing said: “We are delighted to showcase this highly sought-after collection of rare diamonds in Singapore. We have seen, and continue to see, strong demand in the Asia market together with an appreciation of their ever-increasing rarity.”The 62 diamonds in the 2020 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender weigh a total of 57.23 carats and include six ‘hero’ diamonds selected for their unique beauty and named to ensure there is a permanent record of their contribution to the history of the world’s most important diamonds.Also included in the Tender 2020 offering are 12 lots of carefully curated and never to be repeated sets of miniature rare Argyle pink, red, blue and violet diamonds, weighing 13.90 carats in total. Titled The Petite Suites, these collectable diamonds have been meticulously curated over five years, striking a harmonious balance between size, shape, colour and clarity.The 2020 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is the penultimate Tender in the 37 years operating history of the mine and is being showcased in Perth, Singapore and Antwerp with bids closing on 2 December 2020.