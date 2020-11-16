SA mining output down 2.8% y-o-y in Sept despite diamonds recovery

Exclusive

17 november 2020
Image credit: stafichukanatoly (Pixabay)

South Africa's mining production dropped by 2.8% year-on-year in September 2020, according to data released by Statistics South Africa.
It said the largest negative contributor was iron ore (-30,5% and contributing -3,5 percentage points) while the largest positive contributor was diamonds (46,5% and contributing 1,4 percentage points).
Seasonally adjusted mining production decreased by 0.3% in September 2020 compared with August 2020. 
This, said Statistics South Africa, followed month-on-month changes of 6.1% in August 2020 and 20.4% in July 2020.
Commenting on the Statistics South Africa data, Nedbank Group Economic Unit said that the aggregate mining volumes had recovered to the same levels recorded in the last quarter of 2019.
"However, lockdown-related disruptions, as well as the persistent power supply disruptions have probably kept volumes slightly lower," said the bank.
Nedbank said mining production is expected to be slightly lower in 2020 compared with 2019.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


