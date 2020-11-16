Exclusive
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Botswana Diamonds gets nod to acquire Sekaka from Petra
Sekaka's prospecting license, which holds the KX36 high-grade kimberlite pipe has also been extended for a further two years to 30 September 2022.
"We are grateful to the Botswana Authorities for the quick approval of our acquisition of the KX36 discovery, the extension of the licence and the award of two surrounding licences," said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.
"We are convinced that a review and reworking of the existing database on KX36 will identify areas where the grade and volume can be improved. We have significant work done on this and are ready to go when exploration restrictions are lifted."
Sekaka was Petra's exploration vehicle in Botswana and holds three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve, PL169/2019, PL058/2007 and PL224/2007, which includes the KX36 kimberlite pipe.
KX36 is a 3.5Ha kimberlite pipe, which is situated approximately 70 km from Gem Diamonds' Ghaghoo Mine, and 260 km north-west of Botswana's capital Gaborone.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished