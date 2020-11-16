Botswana Diamonds gets nod to acquire Sekaka from Petra

17 november 2020

Botswana Diamonds has received permission from Petra's lenders and noteholders as well as Botswana minister of mineral resources to acquire Sekaka Diamonds.Sekaka's prospecting license, which holds the KX36 high-grade kimberlite pipe has also been extended for a further two years to 30 September 2022."We are grateful to the Botswana Authorities for the quick approval of our acquisition of the KX36 discovery, the extension of the licence and the award of two surrounding licences," said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling."We are convinced that a review and reworking of the existing database on KX36 will identify areas where the grade and volume can be improved. We have significant work done on this and are ready to go when exploration restrictions are lifted."Sekaka was Petra's exploration vehicle in Botswana and holds three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve, PL169/2019, PL058/2007 and PL224/2007, which includes the KX36 kimberlite pipe.KX36 is a 3.5Ha kimberlite pipe, which is situated approximately 70 km from Gem Diamonds' Ghaghoo Mine, and 260 km north-west of Botswana's capital Gaborone.