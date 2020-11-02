"Jewelry Winter" is on the doorstep

Today

“The Bullfinches” Image credit: Ilgiz Fazulzyanov

The Ilgiz F Gallery is to hold the third annual “Jewelry Winter” Exhibition, which will open in the evening on November 19, 2020 and will run until November 27 this year.The event will traditionally bring together the most prominent designers working in a variety of styles - from bio-cosmic avant-garde to ethnicity. The exhibitors will be jewelers Vladimir Markin, Elena Okutova, Rem Sultanov, Felix Tsirefman, Yulia Tsvetkova, Diana Dzhanelli, Zakhar Borisenko, as well as diamond expert Sergey Izmestyev, Denis Nesterov's Doquma jewelry house and the Russian Kaleidoscope Guild of Masters.This "Jewelry Winter," all participants will be able not only to get acquainted with the works of leading masters of jewelry art, but also to discuss all topics of interest, including the artistic, production and economic aspects of jewelry business, as well as ask questions to the founder of the exhibition, enamel jewelry artist Ilgiz Fazulzyanov.The exhibition will be held at 10-12 Leningradsky Prospect, “Art Residence” Complex.