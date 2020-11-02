Exclusive
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
Yesterday
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
"Jewelry Winter" is on the doorstep
“The Bullfinches” Image credit: Ilgiz Fazulzyanov
The Ilgiz F Gallery is to hold the third annual “Jewelry Winter” Exhibition, which will open in the evening on November 19, 2020 and will run until November 27 this year.
The event will traditionally bring together the most prominent designers working in a variety of styles - from bio-cosmic avant-garde to ethnicity. The exhibitors will be jewelers Vladimir Markin, Elena Okutova, Rem Sultanov, Felix Tsirefman, Yulia Tsvetkova, Diana Dzhanelli, Zakhar Borisenko, as well as diamond expert Sergey Izmestyev, Denis Nesterov's Doquma jewelry house and the Russian Kaleidoscope Guild of Masters.
This "Jewelry Winter," all participants will be able not only to get acquainted with the works of leading masters of jewelry art, but also to discuss all topics of interest, including the artistic, production and economic aspects of jewelry business, as well as ask questions to the founder of the exhibition, enamel jewelry artist Ilgiz Fazulzyanov.
The exhibition will be held at 10-12 Leningradsky Prospect, “Art Residence” Complex.